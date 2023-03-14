HYDERABAD: The Telangana police have concluded that the papers of the Assistant Engineers (AE Civil) exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 5 have been leaked. Pudindi Praveen Kumar, the personal assistant of the TSPSC secretary, is said to have leaked these question papers to teacher Renuka and her husband Lavodyawat Dakya.

Hyderabad Southwest Zone DCP Kiran along with task force OSD P. Radhakishan Rao, revealed the details of the paper leak case, As per reports Praveen's pen drive contained the Town Planning Building Overseer examination paper and he had made an agreement to sell it.

Praveen Kumar got the job of junior assistant under the grounds of compassionate appointment after his father died of illness while on duty. Praveen, who has completed his B.Tech, has been working at TSPSC since 2017 and is currently working as a personal assistant to the TSPSC Secretary in Hyderabad.

One of the accused Renuka from Mahabubnagar district was selected as a Gurukula Hindi teacher through the examination conducted by TSPSC in 2018. She is currently working in Wanaparthy. Her husband Lavodyawat Dakya works in DRDA, Vikarabad. Renuka and Praveen have been in a close relationship since they were preparing for the TSPSC exam. She often came to the commission office to meet Praveen, it is learned.

Renuka and Lavodyawat Dakya hatched a scheme to leak TSPSC job exam papers. Renuka asked Praveen to give them the question papers. Praveen, along with Atla Rajasekhar, who is working as an outsourced network admin, explored ways to leak the paper. All the examination papers are kept on the computer in the confidential section of the Commission.

Custodian Shankaralakshmi heads this section and wrote down her computer password and user IDs on the last page of the book she uses regularly. When Praveen came to know about this, his secretary stole it from her book. From Praveen's computer, he accessed Shankaralakshmi's computer with the user ID and password.

Both of them copied the General Studies, Civil papers, and Town Planning Building examination papers related to the AE examination from that computer. Praveen put these in his pen drive and took a printout of the exam question papers.

On the other hand, Renuka and Dakya made efforts to sell the AE exam question papers. Renuka's brother, Ketawat Rajeshwar Naik, son of Mansoorpalli Tanda Sarpanch, contacted Ketawat Srinivas (Rajeshwar's brother), who was working as a constable in Medchal Thana, and told him about the AE paper.

Srinivas, who was preparing for the SSC examination, said that he did not want the AE paper and mentioned the names of his acquaintances, Ketawat Nileshnayak and Patlawat Gopalnayak. Renuka and Dakya approached them with this and signed an agreement for Rs.13.5 lakhs and took an advance. Praveen, who had taken a printout of the AE papers, called Renuka and Dakya on the 2nd of this month and told them. Then both of them who were in Mahbubnagar immediately came to Balapur and met Praveen. They took the AE exam papers and gave Rs.5 lakhs.

Nilesh, Gopal along with Nilesh's brother Rajendra Naik were taken to their house in Panchgal Thanda of Gandid Mandal. On the morning of March 5, Dakya accompanied the candidates to the examination center in Saroornagar and left after writing the examination.

TSPSC has booked two employees in the case of leakage of assistant engineer papers. Assistant Section Officer Praveen Kumar was suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered. Rajasekhar Reddy, who was working as a computer network expert, was permanently dismissed from the job under the outsourcing system. And since all three of the participants in this affair, Gurukula teacher Renuka, a Panchayat Raj department employee, and a police constable are government employees, the relevant departments are ready to take action against them.

Suspicions on the leakage of some more papers

Renuka met Praveen again on the 6th and her husband gave another Rs.5 lakh along with copies of question papers. Suspicious about the leakage of papers, TSPSC filed a complaint with the police at Begum Bazaar PS on Saturday. A team led by Central Zone Task Force Inspector S. Raghunath arrested Praveen, Rajasekhar, Renuka, Lavodyawat Dakya, Rajeshwar, Nilesh, Gopal, Srinivas, and Rajender. Pen drives, laptops, and mobile phones were seized from them. Police examined Praveen's pen drive and found that it contained the Town Planning Building exam paper. Praveen's pen drive and computer were sent for forensic tests and reports are awaited till the analysis is completed.

