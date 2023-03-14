HYDERABAD: Large-scale protests erupted in the city on Tuesday, by student union groups after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case was exposed. Around nine people were arrested including a TSPSC Assistant Section Officer, two candidates, and the PA to the TSPSC Secretary, where it was alleged that the question paper was leaked paper for the exam held on March 5 as per police sources.

The Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) student wing members came in large numbers and staged protests at the TSPSC board office at Nampally. They climbed the wall and tore down the TSPSC board at the gate. They demanded the immediate suspension of the TSPSC chairman and that a committee should be formed to probe the paper leak case. The student union leaders expressed anger that the TSPSC was spoiling the lives of the unemployed by selling jobs and indulging in such activities. Police were called and the protesters were detained and taken away.

Protests At Raj Bhavan

In the morning hours, tensions were rife at the Raj Bhavan and several student unions tried to lay siege to the building. TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV) leaders started an agitation demanding that the Telangana Governor pass the University Common Recruitment Bill. Police detained the leaders and took them into custody.

Hyderabad Police have started an investigation into the suspected leak of a paper, which was scheduled on March 12 for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. The TSPSC on Saturday postponed the written examination scheduled to be held on March 12 after a lodged was complaint at Begum Bazaar police station.

