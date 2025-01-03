Tomato Crops Set on Fire by Farmers in Medak Due to Falling Prices

In a desperate move to protest mounting financial losses, farmers in Nawabpet village, Shivampet Mandal,Medak, set their tomato crops on fire. The drastic action was taken after tomato prices dropped sharply, making it impossible for the farmers to cover their production costs. These farmers, already facing heavy losses due to fluctuating market prices, saw no way out but to destroy their crops.

The farmers’ decision to burn their harvest was a last-ditch effort to express their frustration over the situation. With the cost of cultivation far exceeding the returns from their tomato sales, the farmers were left with little choice. Reports from the area reveal that many of them had already suffered due to unpredictable market conditions, which led to this extreme protest.

This incident has highlighted the ongoing struggles of farmers in the region, who are under pressure from both economic difficulties and market volatility. The protest is now drawing attention to the urgent need for government intervention, with calls for better support, fair pricing, and improved policies to help farmers sustain their livelihoods.