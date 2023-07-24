Timings of Schools Changed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education announced a new time schedule for schools in the state on Monday.

According to the notification, the new school timing in Primary schools in Telangana will be 9.30 am to 4.15 am while the Upper Primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm. Notably, the time schedule for the primary section (class I to V) of the Upper Primary schools will be 9.30 am to 4.15 am.

However, the Primary Schools and Upper Primary Schools in Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been exempted from this new time schedule, the release said. The schools in the twin cities will follow the timings as per the academic calendar.



