Andhra Woman Married to Pakistani National Appeals Court to Not Separate Them 

Nandyal: Far away from the spotlight on Pakistani woman Seema Haider and Sachin Meena of Uttar Pradesh, another cross-border couple living in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh has hit the headlines now.

Pakistani national Shaikh Gulzar Khan (51) had illegally entered India via Saudi Arabia in 2011. A wrong call brought Gulzar, a native of Sialkot district in neighbouring country, and Daulat Bi (35) of Nandyal, together and their chance interaction soon blossomed into love. Gulzar had made a phone call to contact his friend from Hyderabad. The husband of Daulat had passed away and she was living with his only child. The Pakistani man got married to Daulat Bi in Kurnool (the erstwhile district) and started working as a painter to support the family. She has four children with him.

In 2019, the Hyderabad police arrested Gulzar under various charges like the Passport Act etc but a local court released him on bail. However, the Hyderabad police arrested him again in February 2022 and lodged him in Cherlapally central jail.

Meanwhile, Daulat Bi challenged the Government Order which allowed the Hyderabad Police to take custody of Gulzar and deport him to Pakistan. She had filed a petition in the Telangana High Court. After hearing the argument, the high court quashed the state government’s detention order against Gulzar and released him.

