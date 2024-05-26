Telangana bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco & nicotine

Hyderabad, May 26 (IANS) Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety has prohibited the manufacturing and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine.

The Commissioner issued a notification prohibiting the manufacturing, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala which contain tobacco and nicotine for a period of one year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 read with 2, 3, 4 of Food Safety and Standards (prohibition and restriction on sales) Regulation 2011 and in the interest of public health, Telangana State hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of gutkha and pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient,” reads the notification.

It said that the gutkha and pan masala which are packed in sachets, pouches or packages, stand banned in the entire state of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from May 24, 2024.

Since the inception of Telangana in 2014, gutkha has been banned in the state. The ban was upheld by the Telangana High Court in November 2021. The ban was challenged by gutkha manufacturers in the Supreme Court which in March 2022 stayed the notification banning it.

In September 2022, the High Court restrained authorities from taking punitive action against manufacturers and sellers till the Supreme Court stay is in operation.

The state issued a notification in January 2023 banning gutkha but this was also stayed by the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.