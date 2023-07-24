Moderate quake in Tripura, no damage reported

Agartala, July 24 (IANS) A 'moderate' intensity earthquake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale, hit Tripura’s Khowai district and adjoining areas of Bangladesh on Monday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the 'moderate' intensity tremor was felt in the Khowai district and adjoining areas of Bangladesh creating some panic among the people.

The quake struck at a depth of 31 km from the surface.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing them to build quake-protective structures.

Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

