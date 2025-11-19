TGPSC Group 2 2016 Final Evaluation List Scrapped by Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday invalidated the Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) re-evaluation and final selection list for the 2016 Group-II Services recruitment, ruling that the Commission violated earlier judicial directions while assessing disputed OMR sheets.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka delivered the verdict while hearing a batch of petitions filed by candidates who alleged that the TGPSC ignored explicit restrictions imposed by a 2017 Division Bench order and the accompanying Technical Committee report.

According to the petitioners, represented by Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, the Commission evaluated answer sheets that contained tampering, use of whiteners, and alterations in Part-B—the key section carrying main answers. The counsel pointed out that the court and the technical panel had categorically prohibited the evaluation of such compromised sheets, allowing only minor clerical corrections in Part-A.

Ravichander further argued that the Commission exceeded its mandate by re-evaluating all four papers despite discrepancies being reported only in Paper-I. He termed the move an overreach and said the process lacked transparency, with no disclosure of criteria or verification mechanisms used during re-evaluation.

TGPSC’s standing counsel, P. S. Rajasekhar, defended the Commission’s actions, claiming full compliance with earlier court directions. He said automated scanners were used to ensure uniformity and asserted that the petitioners failed to present concrete evidence of wrongdoing. He also cautioned that cancelling the results would disrupt the service of candidates already appointed.

However, Justice Bheemapaka rejected the Commission’s defence, noting that reliance on technology could not override clear legal prohibitions. The court held that any OMR sheet showing tampering in Part-B should have been excluded outright and that TGPSC had no authority to expand re-evaluation beyond Paper-I.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Tej Prakash Pathak vs Rajasthan High Court, the judge reiterated that fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to prescribed procedures are essential in public recruitment and cannot be compromised for administrative convenience.

With the ruling, the Group-II selection process stands invalidated, leaving the future course of action to be decided by the Telangana government and the TGPSC.