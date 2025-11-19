Diesel OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller?

Harish Kalyan’s Tamil action thriller Diesel is all set for its OTT release on 21 November. The film will stream on Aha Tamil for viewers in India. Audiences outside the country can watch it on Simply South from the same date.

Diesel follows the story of Vasu, a youngster from a fishing community who becomes involved in a diesel smuggling racket led by his adopted father Manohar. Their illegal trade begins to threaten local livelihoods and soon attracts the attention of the authorities. The clash between the smuggling network and the state forms the core of the film.

The movie released earlier this year and received mixed reviews. While the premise and backdrop earned appreciation, the blend of romance and comedy sequences was seen as uneven. Even so, Diesel remains notable as Harish Kalyan’s only theatrical release of 2025.

Fans who have followed Harish’s recent work, including Lubber Pandhu and Parking, can now add Diesel to their watchlist as it makes its shift to streaming.

Tamil cinema lovers looking for a gritty action story centred on coastal life can tune in from 21 November and choose the platform that suits them best.