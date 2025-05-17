Telangana Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected for the Next 7 Days

The Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Telangana, including major districts, on Saturday. The weather conditions are influenced by a surface depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal, near northern Tamil Nadu, as well as another depression forming near northern Karnataka, which is intensifying rainfall in the southern states.

The districts of Nizamabad, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal are expected to experience heavy rains. The state capital Hyderabad and surrounding areas such as Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Karimnagar will also experience thunderstorms. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these districts, advising residents to stay alert due to the risk of hazardous weather conditions.

In other districts like Adilabad, Mancherial, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam, light to moderate rains are predicted, prompting a yellow alert. Authorities have also warned about the possibility of strong winds and lightning, urging residents to remain cautious.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has forecasted that the rain will continue over the next seven days in the region. With the ongoing monsoon conditions, the situation may lead to further disruptions, and the public is advised to stay prepared for continued rainfall and potential hazards from thunderstorms and strong winds.