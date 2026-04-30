Telangana Student Dies Fearing Failure, Scores 80% in SSC Results

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Medak, where a Class 10 student ended her life fearing she would fail in the SSC examinations—only for her results to later reveal a strong performance.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Banoth Sai Priya, was a resident of Podichenpally village and studied at a Zilla Parishad High School in nearby Kothapally. She died by suicide on April 24, days before the results were announced.

Results Reveal a Different Reality

When the SSC results were declared, Sai Priya’s younger brother, Shankar, who was also her classmate, checked both their scores. He found that his sister had secured 480 marks out of 600, which translates to 80%.

Shankar himself scored 441 marks. According to him, Sai Priya had consistently performed better in academics, making the incident even more tragic.

Telangana SSC Results 2026 Overview

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate results for 2026 were announced on April 29, showing a strong overall performance by students across the state.

A Tragic Reminder

The incident has once again highlighted the intense pressure students often face around exam results. Despite scoring well, fear and anxiety can sometimes lead to devastating consequences.

Authorities and educators continue to stress the importance of emotional support for students, especially during result periods.