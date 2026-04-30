Ashu Reddy Cheating Case: Telangana High Court Steps In

The Telangana High Court has asked the state government to provide full details in a case involving television actress Ashu Reddy. She approached the court seeking to cancel an FIR filed against her by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station in a cheating case involving about ₹9.35 crore.

During the hearing, the government’s lawyer requested more time to submit details, and the court postponed the case hearing to May 4.

The case was filed based on a complaint by a Hyderabad resident, whose son is a software engineer living in London. The complainant alleged that the actress promised to marry his son and, over several years, made him spend large amounts of money on cars, gold, and properties, many of which were reportedly registered in her name. He also claimed that over ₹9 crore was transferred to her during their relationship.

Police have also included the actress’s sister in the case, accusing her of receiving ₹50 lakh and not returning it.

In her petition, the actress denied all allegations and said the FIR was filed to damage her reputation. She argued that the money was spent voluntarily by the complainant’s son and that there was no cheating or false promise involved. She also said her side of the story was not properly considered before filing the case.

She has requested the court to stop the investigation and prevent the police from taking further action until the matter is reviewed.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has been circulating on social media, which allegedly features the actress discussing repayment of money, but its authenticity has not been confirmed.

The case is now pending, and further developments are expected after the next hearing.