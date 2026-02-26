Telangana: Some GHMC Sweepers Earn Up to Rs 2 Lakh Monthly

Telangana is witnessing a steep rise in its salary and pension expenditure, with the state government now spending nearly Rs 6,000 crore every month on employee salaries and retirement benefits. The growing wage bill reflects multiple pay revisions over the years and higher compensation levels across government departments and public sector organisations.

GHMC Sweepers Among High Earners

In a notable development, long-serving sanitation workers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are earning significantly higher salaries following successive pay revisions. While entry-level municipal workers receive around Rs 28,000 per month, regularised sanitation workers earn an average salary of about Rs 70,000.

Senior Class-4 employees with long years of service have seen their monthly salaries rise sharply, with some sweepers earning close to Rs 2 lakh per month. The increase is attributed to periodic pay revisions, service regularisation, and accumulated benefits over time.

Power Utility Engineers Earn Up to Rs 7 Lakh

Senior engineers working in Telangana’s state-run power utilities are among the highest-paid government employees. Chief engineers and senior officials in organisations such as Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), Telangana State Transmission Corporation Limited (TSTRANSCO), Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) can earn up to Rs 7 lakh per month.

These high compensation levels reflect seniority, technical expertise, and multiple pay revisions implemented over the years.

Salary Expenditure Quadrupled Since State Formation

Officials noted that Telangana’s salary and pension expenditure has increased nearly fourfold compared to the time of state formation in 2014. Successive pay revisions, often announced around election periods, have significantly raised fixed administrative costs.

The revisions have benefited employees across various departments, but they have also contributed to a sustained rise in the government’s recurring financial commitments.

Pension Liabilities Also Rising

Most government employees in Telangana are covered under the National Pension System (NPS), which adds to the state’s long-term financial obligations. The increasing number of retirees and higher pension payouts have further contributed to the expanding expenditure.

Government Managing Payments Despite Rising Costs

Despite the growing financial burden, the state government has largely been able to manage salary and pension payments on time or with only minor delays. Officials said improved revenue collections have helped the government sustain the rising wage bill while maintaining regular payments to employees and pensioners.

The steady increase in compensation levels highlights both the improved earnings of government employees and the mounting fiscal responsibility faced by the Telangana government.