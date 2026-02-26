Chandra Grahan 2026: What to Do and Avoid During the Lunar Eclipse

A Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will occur on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Holi this year, making it a rare and notable celestial event. This eclipse falls on Phalguna Purnima in the zodiac sign Leo under the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, and it will be visible across India. In astrology, lunar eclipses are traditionally considered inauspicious, and many people follow specific practices to minimize negative influences.

What to Do During the Chandra Grahan

Add tulsi (basil) leaves and kusha grass to food and water to purify them.

Engage in mantra chanting and read holy scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramcharitmanas.

Take a bath before and after the eclipse.

Cover idols and pictures with cloth to protect them.

Sprinkle Gangajal (sacred water) around your home once the eclipse ends.

Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for spiritual strength.

Perform charity and donations, which are considered meritorious after the eclipse.

What to Avoid During the Chandra Grahan

Maintain celibacy and avoid intimate activities.

Do not eat or drink during the eclipse period.

Avoid sleeping, as it is believed to attract negative influences.

Do not start any new or auspicious activities such as weddings or business ventures.

Avoid using sharp objects like knives, scissors, or needles.

Do not touch idols or sacred items during the eclipse.

Do not touch the tulsi plant during the eclipse period.

These traditional guidelines are meant to help people maintain spiritual purity and avoid negative energies during the eclipse period.