Monsoon Hits Telangana Today, May 26; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across State

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall across Telangana until May 29, following the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state today, May 26. With favorable conditions for a low-pressure system developing over the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several districts.

On Monday, light to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of Siddipet, Nizamabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Nalgonda districts. Rain is expected to continue in different parts of the state over the coming days. Scattered showers are likely in districts such as Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal.

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is likely in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

Rainfall is expected to intensify on Wednesday. Very heavy rains may occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy, prompting an orange alert. Additional rain is also forecast for Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Medak, and Kamareddy.

By Thursday, very heavy rainfall is predicted again in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagar Kurnool.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in low-lying or flood-prone areas, to remain alert and take necessary precautions. Farmers are advised to protect their crops and livestock as widespread rainfall continues. Citizens are encouraged to follow weather updates and advisories issued by local officials.