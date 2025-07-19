Telangana Railway: Shankarpally Leaders Push for Express Train Stop

Shankarpally, Telangana: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Shankarpally on Saturday, where local BJP leaders and public representatives submitted a request to halt express trains at the Shankarpally railway station. The demand has been a long-standing one from the region, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting the local economy.

During the minister’s visit, municipal and mandal-level BJP leaders highlighted the growing population and rapid development of Shankarpally and its surrounding areas. They explained that while the town lies on an important railway route, most express trains currently bypass the station, forcing residents to travel to Secunderabad or Lingampally for long-distance travel. They urged the minister to consider stopping key express services at Shankarpally to serve the local commuters and reduce their travel burden.

Responding to their appeal, Minister Vaishnaw assured them that the request would be examined positively and forwarded to the concerned railway authorities for feasibility assessment. His response brought hope to local residents who have been advocating for better railway services for years.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MP Vishweshwar Reddy, MLAs Maheshwar Reddy, Rakesh Reddy, Yadayya, former MLA KS Ratnam, and district BJP president were present during the meeting. The leaders expressed confidence that with ministerial support, the long-pending demand could soon become a reality, benefiting thousands of daily commuters and improving regional access.

The visit concluded with optimism, with BJP leaders thanking the minister for his time and encouraging local citizens to remain hopeful for upcoming developments.