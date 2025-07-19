Crypto Over Gold? Indian HNIs, Retail Investors Bet Big On Digital Asset Surge

With global uncertainty on the rise, gold has long been considered a safe haven for investors. But now, a noticeable shift is underway — retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and Indian family offices are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as the market shows strong bullish momentum.

According to crypto investment platform Mudrex, HNI trading volumes jumped by 30% last week, reaching $10 million.

Another major player, CoinDCX, reported a similar trend. The average trade size by HNIs, which was around ₹5 lakh in June, has increased by 25–30% in July.

The platform also revealed that over 3,500 HNIs, family offices, and institutions — each investing over ₹50 lakh per month — contributed nearly 50% of its total trading volumes between January and June.

In June alone, CoinDCX reported a total trading volume of around $275 million, with a daily average of $9.17 million. In just the first 15 days of July, trading volume surged by 40%, with the daily average climbing to $12.82 million.

Retail Investors Eye Bigger Piece of Crypto Pie

While HNI trades are typically fewer in number than retail trades, the activity among regular investors is also surging. Crypto exchange CoinSwitch reported a three-fold increase in average daily trading volume after Bitcoin hit record highs earlier this week.

CoinSwitch also noted a change in mindset among retail investors, many of whom are now looking to hold crypto for the long term, rather than making quick trades.

CoinSwitch co-founder Ashish Singhal said that most HNIs are putting their money into blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum, calling them credible, liquid, and time-tested assets.

What’s Driving the Renewed Confidence in Crypto?

According to experts, Indian HNIs are no longer just exploring crypto — they’re now confidently investing. One key reason is the strong performance of Bitcoin ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds).

Since launching just 18 months ago, Bitcoin ETFs have seen capital inflows of $70 billion, with their total value rising to $150 billion. Experts note that even gold ETFs haven’t matched this kind of return in the last two decades.

Following this global trend, Indian family offices are increasingly investing in crypto, influenced by how their international counterparts are diversifying their portfolios.

Why Is Crypto Rallying Right Now?

The current crypto rally — one of the biggest in U.S. history — kicked off around July 14, driven by major developments in U.S. regulation.

American lawmakers are currently debating three key bills that could reshape the digital asset landscape:

The GENIUS Act

Focuses on regulating stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to the U.S. dollar — ensuring they remain stable and transparent.

The Clarity Act

Aims to clearly define who regulates crypto: either the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This would bring much-needed clarity for crypto companies.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

Seeks to block the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the U.S., thereby promoting private digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

So far, the GENIUS Act has passed in the Senate with a majority vote and is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk. The other two bills are moving to the Senate for discussion.