Telangana HC Grants Relief to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in SR Gardens Case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted relief to former Khammam MP and Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in alleged SR Gardens encroachment case. The court has directed the officials to not take action in the SR Gardens case.

The High Court also asked the state government to file a counter-affidavit in the case. The court has ordered a status quo on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on August 1.

The Congress leader approached the court a day after the Revenue, Irrigation and Survey, Settlements and Land Records Department took up the joint survey of Nagarjuna Sagar Project land located in Velugumatla village in Khammam district. It is reported that the Congress leader’s brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy had encroached upon some land during the construction of SR Gardens.

