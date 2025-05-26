Telangana Govt Plans DA Release for Employees on June 2

The Telangana government is expected to release one of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) installments for state government employees on June 2, marking the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

According to sources, the state may also clear other pending dues, including retirement benefits, and could announce a new health scheme for employees. These developments come after a series of discussions between employee unions and government officials.

Leaders of employee associations have stated that a committee formed by the government has agreed to some of their key demands. The proposals were reportedly discussed with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and an official announcement is expected to be made soon by the Chief Secretary (CS) following the CM’s final approval.

These decisions are likely part of a larger initiative to strengthen employee welfare and recognize the contributions of government staff on the state's foundation day. If confirmed, this will be seen as a positive step toward addressing long-standing demands of the employee community in Telangana.

More details regarding the health scheme, clearing of arrears, and the timeline for additional DA installments may be shared by the government in the coming days.