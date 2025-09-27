Telangana Government Allegedly Issues Tender for Phone Hacking Tools

Reports have emerged alleging that the Telangana government has issued a tender seeking highly-invasive tools to access phones and other digital devices. It has been learned that the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCBS) has placed a bid for the Cellbrite hacking tool, owned by the Israeli company Cellbrite DI Ltd.

According to reports, the government cannot directly purchase the software from a foreign company, and the procurement must be done through a supplier.

It is said that every police officer in the state reportedly uses Cellbrite. When phones are seized and owners refuse to share passwords, the software is used to bypass security and access the devices.

Experts note that Cellbrite can unlock most phones, except newer iPhone models—a fact that explains why many people frequently upgrade their devices.

The alleged tender, dated August 18, was issued by Telangana Technology Services Ltd on behalf of the TGCBS.

It reportedly sought tools to enhance cybercrime investigations, evidence handling, and complaint processing through AI-driven automation and secure infrastructure. The bids included tools such as Talkwalker, Cellbrite Inseyets Tool/Software, Cyber Forensic Tool, and Insight Tool.

The tender reportedly highlighted features for monitoring social media, tracking misinformation, analyzing public sentiment, and managing public relations. Talkwalker, in particular, is a widely used tool for performance analysis.

While the tender may aim to keep the police updated with advanced technology, news of the government seeking hacking tools has raised concerns about potential misuse for political targeting.