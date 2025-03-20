Telangana CM Revanth Reddy vs Tollywood? 25 Celebs Booked in Betting Scam

Hyderabad: In yet another clash between the Telangana government and the Telugu film industry, state police have lodged an FIR against multiple prominent figures for allegedly endorsing illegal online gambling and betting applications on their social media platforms.

Top Celebrities Named in the FIR

The case lists several well-known personalities, including actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, among a total of 25 celebrities and influencers facing legal scrutiny. The legal proceedings commenced after businessman Phanindra Sarma filed a formal complaint.

List of Alleged Offenders

The complaint also names actors and influencers such as Pranitha, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shoba Shetty, Amrutha Chowdary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padhmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Shyamala, Tasty Teja, and Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha.

According to the allegations, these public figures promoted gambling platforms through paid advertisements on their digital accounts, indirectly encouraging their followers to engage in risky financial activities.

Legal Accusations and Charges

The complaint asserts that these gambling sites have caused financial hardships for numerous individuals, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds. Many users have reportedly lost their savings after being misled by the illusion of quick and easy winnings. Complainant Phanindra Sarma stated that he too nearly fell prey to such schemes but was cautioned by his family before making any financial commitments.

Authorities claim that the celebrities involved accepted substantial compensation in return for endorsing these platforms, ultimately contributing to the financial distress of vulnerable users. The case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and relevant state fraud and cheating laws.

Telugu Cinema Under Increased Surveillance

This controversy emerges amid growing regulatory scrutiny over the Telugu film industry. Notably, just a few months ago, actor Allu Arjun was arrested following a tragic incident at the Hyderabad premiere of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ where a woman lost her life in a stampede-like situation. Authorities attributed the chaos to the actor’s unplanned appearance, which led to overcrowding.

His detention sparked significant backlash, with opposition leaders and film industry members criticizing the state’s actions. In response, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with leading filmmakers and actors to reassure them of the government's backing, while also stressing the importance of maintaining law and order.

Impact on the Entertainment Industry

With legal action now being taken against multiple high-profile celebrities, the Telugu film industry finds itself in a challenging situation. The case could pave the way for stricter regulations on endorsements, especially those tied to financial and gambling-related activities. As the legal process moves forward, the industry and government must find a way to balance celebrity influence with ethical responsibility in brand promotions.