Telangana CM KCR High level Meeting with TSPSC Chairman Over Paper Leak

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a high level meeting with TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy, Former Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani over paper leakage at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Shathi Kumari, Ministers Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao were present at the meeting.

Opposition parties and Student associations staged a protest in the capital and demanded a fair investigation into the question papers leakage case.

Following a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Group 1 Preliminary , DAO and AEE exams have been scrapped by the TSPSC on Friday. The preliminary test for Group 1 will be reconducted on June 11. The commission stated that the dates for rescheduling other examinations would be announced shortly.

