Ugadi Recipes For Telugus

In the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is celebrated as the New Year Day. Ugadi is observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. It is celebrated in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa in India. It is said that Ugadi is the mythical day when Lord Bharam created the universe and time. It is also believed that the Ugadi festival welcomes the spring season.

On Ugadi, people make special dishes. Each state has a different Ugadi special dish. In Karnataka, foods such as holige, obattu, and mango pickles are made. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, pulihora and bobbatlu are traditional dishes made on this occasion.

Ugadi Special Dishes:

Sweet Pongali

Perugu Garelu

Bobbatlu

Pulihora

Paramannam

Boorelu

Kajikayalu