Telangana Assembly to Pass SC Categorization and 42% BC Reservation Bills

Hyderabad: In a major push for administrative and social reforms, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to introduce two historic bills in the Assembly today. These bills focus on SC categorization and an increase in reservations for the Backward Classes (BC) community, marking a significant step toward equitable representation.

SC Categorization Bill

The first bill aims to implement sub-categorization within the existing 15% reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs). This move is intended to ensure a fairer distribution of benefits among various SC sub-groups. The proposal is based on the recommendations of a one-man commission led by Justice Shameem Akhtar, which suggested dividing the 59 SC sub-castes into three distinct groups: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. This reclassification seeks to address longstanding disparities in access to opportunities within the SC communities.

42% Reservation for BCs

The second bill proposes to increase reservations for the BC community in education, employment, and local bodies from the current 29% to 42%. This decision is backed by the findings of a recent caste survey conducted by the state government, which revealed that BCs constitute approximately 56.33% of Telangana’s population. The proposed increase aims to bring the reservation policy in line with the state's demographic realities and enhance social justice.

Political Reactions and Assembly Debate

As these groundbreaking bills are set to be tabled, political circles are abuzz with speculation on how opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will respond. A heated debate is expected in the Assembly, as these proposals have far-reaching implications for the state's socio-political landscape.

With these initiatives, the Revanth Reddy government is positioning itself as a champion of social justice and inclusive governance. The outcome of the Assembly session will be crucial in determining the future course of these reforms.