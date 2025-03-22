Telangana Announced 10,954 VRO and VRA Jobs

The Telangana government has approved the recruitment of 10,954 new Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) positions. The Finance Department has issued official orders to begin the recruitment process, which will start soon. This decision follows approval from the state Cabinet to fill these vacancies in the Revenue Department.

These positions are aimed at improving rural administration and the delivery of government services in Telangana's villages. The recruitment is expected to contribute to better governance at the local level and improve public services in rural areas.

The recruitment process for these 10,954 positions will begin shortly, and more details will be shared in the coming days.