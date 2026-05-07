Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Rains likely Next 3 Days

After several days of intense summer heat, people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to get relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two to three days.

According to the weather department, changing atmospheric conditions caused by a surface trough are bringing down temperatures across the two Telugu states. The forecast comes as residents have been struggling with high temperatures and humid weather over the past week.

Rain Forecast for Telangana

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely in several districts of Telangana on May 7 and May 8. Officials expect daytime temperatures to fall by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover and rain activity.

In Hyderabad and nearby districts, skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Weather officials said conditions may become more pleasant by afternoon as temperatures reduce.

The department has also warned of strong winds during rain spells, with wind speeds likely to reach 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Some parts of Hyderabad have already received light showers.

Authorities from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have reportedly taken precautionary measures in low-lying areas where waterlogging may occur if rainfall intensifies.

Andhra Pradesh Also Likely to Receive Rain

Rain activity is expected not only in Telangana but also across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning in districts including Visakhapatnam, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Anakapalli, and Vizianagaram.

Officials said the trough extending across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu is influencing the weather pattern, bringing cooler conditions to Rayalaseema districts as well.

Advisory for Farmers

Authorities have also issued warnings for farmers as sudden rain and strong winds could damage crops and stored produce.

Farmers drying paddy in open areas have been advised to move the grain to safer locations to avoid losses due to rain. Mango orchard owners have also been asked to take necessary precautions to prevent fruits from falling because of strong winds.

The weather department warned people not to stand under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and lightning activity. Residents have been advised to remain indoors or stay in safe buildings during severe weather conditions.

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