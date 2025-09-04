September 6 General Holiday in Hyderabad for Ganesh Idol Immersion

The Telangana government has declared that Saturday, September 6, will be a general holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges in and around Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The holiday is also extended to institutions in the nearby districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, as part of the Ganesh idol immersion processions being organized all over the city.

At the direction of Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, the government has declared a holiday on the occasion of immersion of the Goddess Kanyakaparameswari idol in December to help traffic and law-and-order arrangements during the mega event.

To make up for the announced holiday, government agencies and schools in such districts will operate on the second Saturday of the succeeding month, October 11, which otherwise would have been a holiday.

Ganesh idol immersion, which is the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, is among the largest public events in Hyderabad and attracts massive crowds each year. The move by the state government seeks to ensure smoother coordination for the immersion processions and public safety.

