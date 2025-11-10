School Holiday in Jubilee Hills on November 11 Due to Assembly Bypoll

The preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election are underway, bringing good news for students in the constituency. The Telangana government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for all schools and government offices located within the Jubilee Hills Assembly area. An official order confirming the holiday has been issued by the administration.

Schools and Government Offices to Remain Closed

According to the government order, all government and private schools, along with state offices situated in the Jubilee Hills constituency, will remain closed on November 11, 2025. The decision has been taken in view of the by-election arrangements, as many school premises are being utilized as polling stations.

A Relaxing Break for Students and Employees

The announcement of a one-day holiday has brought relief to students who are usually occupied with homework, assignments, and projects during weekdays. Teachers, government staff, and other employees will also benefit from a short midweek break as polling activities take over the educational and administrative spaces.

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: A Three-Way Contest

The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll is expected to witness an intense three-cornered contest between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BRS has nominated Maganti Sunita, the wife of the late MLA Maganti Gopinath, whose passing earlier this year led to the by-election. The Congress party has fielded Naveen Yadav, while the BJP has announced Lanka Deepak Reddy as its candidate, who had also contested from the same seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Polling and Results

Voting for the Jubilee Hills by-election will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, coinciding with the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections.

This temporary holiday provides both students and employees in the Jubilee Hills area a brief pause from their daily routines, while the constituency prepares for an important electoral event that has drawn attention from all major political parties in Telangana.

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