Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: 42 Killed Including 16 Hyderabad Pilgrims

The Umrah pilgrimage turned tragic as around 42 pilgrims lost their lives after a passenger bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning. According to preliminary reports, the accident took place around 1:30 am IST in an area identified as Mufrihat.

As per national media, 43 passengers were on the bus, and only one person reportedly survived. The lone survivor is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Sources indicate that the majority of the victims were from Hyderabad, and the group included women and children. Earlier reports suggested that among the 42 fatalities, 20 were women and 11 were children.

The heartbreaking incident occurred after the group had completed their Umrah rituals and were on their way to Madinah. Many of them were reportedly asleep when the collision took place.

Eyewitnesses claimed there were 42 fatalities; however, there is no official confirmation yet from either the Indian government or Saudi authorities on the exact number of casualties. Emergency teams are carrying out recovery operations, and further details are awaited.

The cause of the crash has not been officially determined, but both the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the concerned travel agency have confirmed the accident.