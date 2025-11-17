Saudi Arabia Accident: 16 Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed, Helpline Numbers Released

The devastating Saudi Arabia bus accident, which caused 42 fatalities, has shocked India, as the majority of the pilgrims were from the country. According to early reports, a bus carrying 43 pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah collided with a fully loaded diesel tanker at around 1:30 AM IST. This tragic incident resulted in 42 deaths, of which 16 were Hyderabad residents.

As per the reports, the heartbreaking accident occurred on the Mufrihat Highway. Only one pilgrim survived the horrific crash and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Among the 42 fatalities, 16 were women and 10 were children.

CM Revanth Reddy’s Heartfelt Condolences

According to preliminary information, 16 of the pilgrims belonged to Mallepalli Bajar Ghat in Hyderabad. As soon as the news emerged, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He further stated that he has instructed officials to coordinate with the Saudi Embassy to bring back the bodies and gather more details about the incident.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: 42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead, Heartbreaking Pics

Control Room Numbers

To provide details regarding the bus accident in Saudi Arabia and the ongoing relief measures, a control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat. Officials have advised that the families of the victims can contact the numbers +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545 for 24×7 information. Orders have already been issued by the Chief Secretary instructing officials to coordinate with the Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

The Jeddah Helpline Number

Indian Umrah pilgrims lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred near Madinah in Saudi Arabia. In this context, a 24×7 control room has also been established at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. Officials have advised that people may contact the toll-free number, 8002440003, at any time for information regarding the victims.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: 42 Killed Including 16 Hyderabad Pilgrims