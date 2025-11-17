Thanksgiving Holiday in India: Is It a Holiday for Schools and Colleges?

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays in the United States, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November, which falls on November 27 this year. While it is an important festival in America, many people in India often wonder whether Thanksgiving is a holiday here as well.

Is Thanksgiving a Holiday in India?

No, Thanksgiving on November 27 is not a public holiday in India. Unlike the United States, where it is a major federal holiday, India does not observe Thanksgiving as part of its national or cultural holiday calendar.

Since it is not recognised as an official holiday, schools, colleges, offices, and government institutions in India remain open as usual on Thanksgiving Day.

Why Thanksgiving is Not a Holiday in India

Thanksgiving is a tradition rooted in American history. It began in the early 1600s when the Pilgrims celebrated a successful harvest with the help of the Wampanoag people. Over time, it became a national holiday in the United States.

India, however, has its own set of national, religious, and regional festivals, which make up the country’s holiday schedule. Since Thanksgiving does not have cultural relevance in India, it is not declared a public holiday.

Do Schools and Colleges Get a Holiday for Thanksgiving in India?

No, most schools and colleges in India do not get a holiday for Thanksgiving. Academic schedules continue normally, and there are no breaks given for this American festival.

Some international schools or foreign companies with U.S. connections may choose to acknowledge it in small ways, but even they do not officially declare a holiday.

Is Thanksgiving Celebrated in India at All?

While not widely celebrated, some communities do observe Thanksgiving in India:

Families with relatives living abroad

Churches that mark the day as a harvest festival

Hotels and restaurants offering special Thanksgiving meals

However, these celebrations are optional and do not affect regular working days.

Conclusion

Thanksgiving may be a major holiday in the United States, but in India, it is a normal working day. Schools, colleges, and offices remain open, and there is no official holiday. The festival is known to only a small percentage of people, mostly for cultural or culinary reasons.

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