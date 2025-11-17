Sai Durga Tej Confirms Marriage in 2026 During Tirumala Visit

Actor Sai Durga Tej visited Tirumala on Saturday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Speaking to the media after darshan, he confirmed that he is likely to get married next year, in 2026.

Sai Durga Tej said he came to Tirumala to thank the deity for giving him “good films and a good life.” With the New Year approaching, he said he sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for a positive and successful future.

The actor also shared that his upcoming film “Sambarala Yetigattu” is scheduled for release next year, adding that he hopes it will bring festive cheer to audiences.