Sabarimala Pilgrimage Online Booking: Step-by-Step Guide for Devotees

The Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple has opened for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, and devotees can now book online to secure darshan slots ahead of the rush. Here’s a simple guide to help you through the process.

1. Register on the official portal

Visit the official website (sabarimalaonline.org) or the Travancore Devaswom Board service portal. You’ll need to provide your name, mobile number, email address, and ID proof to register.

2. Choose your darshan slot via Virtual Q

The virtual queue system allows devotees to book one of the daily slots - traditionally around 70,000 slots are available online, with an additional 20,000 offered for spot-booking at counters. The system opened in early November for this season.

3. Pay and obtain confirmation

Once you select a date and slot, complete the payment and download your booking ticket. The ticket includes timing, entry point, and rules of conduct such as dress code, prohibited items, and no mobile phones inside the sanctum.

4. Spot booking option (if available)

If online slots are full, counters at Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli, Chathram and other points offer 20,000 spot-booking slots per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early and carry the required ID and temple dress code items.

5. Follow pilgrimage protocols

The pilgrimage route now operates under stricter crowd-management rules. With crowds expected to exceed 90,000 devotees per day, you’ll encounter security checks, parking regulations and timing announcements from the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Booking online not only ensures smoother darshan but also helps streamline your journey amidst the season’s heavy rush. Be sure to check the official portal for the most up-to-date instructions tailored for this year’s pilgrimage.