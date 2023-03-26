Sangareddy: Farmers Lynch And Electrocute Thief For Stealing Electricity Wires

A man was thrashed and electrocuted by the farmers for allegedly stealing electricity wires from agriculture fields in and around the village.

A man named B Mallesham, aged 29 and a resident of Gummadidala in Sangareddy was reportedly tied to a pole and was thrashed by the farmers. He was found dead on the spot with charred legs.

Farmers in the village had been experiencing thefts of electricity wires from their agriculture fields regularly. They had kept a watch on potential thieves. The farmers caught Mallesham in the act.

Mallesham’s family staged a protest demanding action against those responsible for his death. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Police registered a case and began the investigation.

Also Read: BRS Will Contest in Upcoming Local Body Elections in Maharashtra: KCR