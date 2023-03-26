BRS Will Contest in Upcoming Local Body Elections in Maharashtra: KCR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar said the party will contest in every panchayat in upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra in a public meeting held at Kandhar Loha on Sunday, March 26.

Addressing a public meeting, KCR said the country will witness a cyclone of farmers' unity soon as successive governments are taking them lightly. Farmers’ cannot be ignored forever, he added.

“Mr. Fadnavis, I'm an Indian Citizen, I have work in all states of India. If you can achieve in implementing Farmer Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, if you can procure every grain and give Water to all then only i will stop coming to Maharashtra. Can you do it ?” KCR said challenging Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to implement Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima in the state.

