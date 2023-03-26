Telangana: Class X Exams to Begin from April 3, Extra Time for Science Paper 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education said as many as 4,94,620 students will be appearing in the class X examinations which will be held from April 3 to April 13 across the state.

The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the duration of composite course and science papers is from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm, according to an official statement on Saturday. The exams will be held in 2,652 centres throughout Telangana.

Examinations will be conducted with six papers instead of 11 papers. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.bse.telangana.gov.in Please check the steps for downloading the hall tickets here.

The class X examinations timetable is as follows:

April 3: First language paper (Group-A); First language Paper 1 (composite course), First language paper 2 (composite course); April 4: Second language; April 6: Third language (English); April 8: Mathematics; April 10: Part-I Physical Science, Part-II Biological Science; April 11: Social Studies; April 12: OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic), SSC Vocational Course (Theory); April 13: OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic).

Also Read: Karnataka: Amit Shah to Visit Gorta Where Attempt to Hoist National Flag Led to Massacre