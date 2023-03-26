Karnataka: Amit Shah to Visit Gorta Where Attempt to Hoist National Flag Led to Massacre

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting a small village Gorta on Sunday which was once part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state. The Union minister would hoist a 103 ft high national flag in this village where an attempt to hoist a national flag after India’s independence resulted in the killing of 200 people.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations celebrating Hyderabad’s liberation, Amit Shah will inaugurate the ‘Gorata Shaheed Smarak’ and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district on Sunday.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior party functionaries Etela Rajender and others are likely to attend the event.

The Union minister will later visit Gabbur in Raichur district where he will address a public meeting. He will also participate in an inauguration and foundation laying programmed in the afternoon. Amit Shah will unveil the statues of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and the founder of Bengaluru city 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda on the 'Vidhana Soudha' premises.

Also Read: Khusbhu's old tweet against PM goes viral, BJP leader defends herself

