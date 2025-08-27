Raja Singh Targets BJP High Command Again, Backs Vishweshwar Reddy’s Football Protest

Months after quitting the BJP, Goshmahal MLA Raja Singh once again locked horns with the saffron party’s leadership in Telangana.

Raja Singh released a new video, making sharp remarks in response to Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s unique protest against the BJP leadership. A few days ago, the MP had gifted a football to BJP Telangana Organisational State Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari.

As per reports, the MP, upset with the BJP leadership for some time, alleged that the Rangareddy and Vikarabad presidents were not taking care of party affairs in their respective districts. In this context, he called on BJP Telangana President Ramachandra Rao to discuss the matter. However, Rao suggested Konda Vishweshwar Reddy meet Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who in turn asked the MP to take up the issue with BJP Telangana in-charge Abhay Patil. Vishweshwar Reddy was later directed to meet Rao and Tiwari again after his meeting with Patil.

Frustrated that his concerns remained unresolved, Vishweshwar Reddy gifted a football to Chandrasekhar Tiwari, symbolizing that the BJP leadership was playing with him like a football.

Responding to the issue, Raja Singh remarked that neither Congress nor BRS were rivals to the BJP in Telangana. He alleged that leaders within the BJP were only trying to weaken the party in the State. After submitting his resignation letter, Raja Singh had warned the BJP high command, claiming that the party has more individuals hoping for its failure in Telangana than for its success.

In the latest video message, he observed, “How much must the BJP leadership have troubled Vishweshwar Reddy for him to gift a football to Chandrashekhar Tiwari?”

Further, he slammed Union Minister Kishan Reddy’s high-handedness in dealing with matters of the State BJP unit.

Alleging that Kishan Reddy interfered with his functioning in Goshmahal, Raja Singh demanded to know why the Hyderabad MP deployed his people in the Goshmahal Assembly constituency and created trouble for him.

In his resignation letter, Raja Singh had criticized the BJP leadership’s decision to appoint Ramachandra Rao as the party president in Telangana.

The legislator once again targeted Rao and questioned why senior leaders from other parties were being favored in the BJP, when grassroots workers could be elevated with support and guidance.

Should BJP workers keep working tirelessly and remain labourers?, he sought to know.

The fresh round of remarks from Raja Singh once again highlights the growing internal discord within the Telangana BJP. With senior leaders like Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resorting to symbolic protests and prominent voices such as Raja Singh openly questioning the high command, the party faces mounting pressure to resolve internal grievances ahead of crucial electoral battles.