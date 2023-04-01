Raja Singh Booked for Hate Speech During Sri Rama Navami Procession

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh has been booked by the police for making hate speech during the Sri Rama Navami procession. He has been charged under sections 153-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Taking a suo-moto action against the BJP legislator, Afzalgunj Sub Inspector J Veer Babu who was deputed for bandobast duty at Siddiamber Bazaar had filed a complaint with the police.

The inspector stated that the MLA allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech in Hindi and spoke about Love Jihad. He also allegedly threatened police for their alleged action against those who spoke about Lord Rama.

A police constable Kirthi Kumar who was on bandobast duty recorded the entire speech made by the legislator.

