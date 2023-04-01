Sam Asghari responds to rumours of split from Britney Spears

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari, has hit back at the speculation about their marriage being on the rocks.

The 29-year-old model and actor has been married to 41-year-old Britney since 9 June last year - but lately, they have both been spotted out and about without their wedding rings on, reports Mirror.co.uk.

While tongues have been set wagging further due to the fact that Britney is currently holidaying with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson - while Sam has been left behind. But now, Sam has hit out at headlines and speculation that his marriage to Britney could be in trouble - taking to social media to set the record straight.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Sam has been posing on Instagram in ways to make it absolutely clear that his wedding band is being kept firmly on. He posed in a gym while clutching a bench bar with his ring clearly in view for the camera - and a subsequent image showed him raising just his wedding finger as his ring shone in the daylight.

He has also hit out via his spokesperson - with Brandon Cohen, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie."

