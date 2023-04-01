Emergency declared at Delhi Airport following a bird-hit incident on cargo flight

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Authorities at the Delhi Airport declared emergency on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off.

Officials said that the step was initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance.

The flight landed safely and proper inspection was carried out.

Sources said that bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous.

In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.