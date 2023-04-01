Telangana Board of Intermediate Education Prepares to Declare TS Inter Results on THIS Day 

Hyderabad: As the intermediate exams IPE March 2023 concluded on March 29, now the students and parents are waiting for the exams results. Out of 4,17,525 registered candidates, 4,02,619 students appeared for the examinations.

After successfully conducting the intermediate examinations, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has begun the evaluation of answer sheets already. The board officials are trying to finish the evaluation process as soon as possible. They are also taking extra in evaluation and tabulation of results to avoid any discrepancies. The Intermediate Board says if everything goes as planned, the intermediate results will likely be released in the first week of May.

This year, the State Board of Intermediate Education has introduced a novel method for evaluating the answer scripts. This is being done to make the process of answer scripts evaluation seamless and without any discrepancy. The onscreen digital evaluation system has been implemented to evaluate around 35 lakh answer scripts.

Initially, the answer scripts of the languages, humanities and vocational subjects of both first and second year of IPE March 2023 will be digitally evaluated on the computer screen. The board is planning to extend the system to science subjects in the next two academic years on the basis of the success of languages and humanities subjects.

