Telangana: Teen Girl Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: A teenage girl who was of tender age (13 years old) died of a heart attack on Friday in Mahabubabad Maripeda Mandal.

Boda Sravanthi of grade 6 had extreme breathlessness on Thursday night. She collapsed and died before she could get to a hospital.

According to the police, Sravanthi woke up around 12:30 a.m. and complained of chest pain and breathlessness to her grandmother. By the time the family could arrange an ambulance and take her to a doctor, she had collapsed and died. The family even tried CPR to revive her.

The girl is studying at a private school and has been playing around as it was a holiday on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, and she slept in her grandparents' house. In Telangana, the death rate of teenage cardiac arrests has been rising in recent months. The deceased parents are farmers, and she is their second child.