Mike Colter says his 'Plane' character is a volatile, unpredictable observer

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Mike Colter, who played the role of Louis Gaspare - a former GCP French Foreign Legion passenger being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide in 'Plane', has said that his character is highly volatile and unpredictable as he keeps the viewers guessing about his next move.

'Plane', which also stars Gerard Butler, tells the story of a pilot (played by Butler) allying with a prisoner (played by Colter) to save his passengers from a hostile territory they landed in for an emergency landing.

Elaborating on the same, Colter said: "Gaspare is an observer. Gaspare will keep you guessing because you're never sure about his motivations. Will he help Torrance, and if so, why? What is his ultimate plan?"

He further mentioned: "He'll get involved in a situation only if it's necessary. Gaspare doesn't lead the charge, but he's available if needed. He's constantly analysing and sizing everyone up. That plays well for me because I, too, enjoy lurking in the background, sizing up a given situation."

Sharing his experience working with the crew in the film, lead actor Gerard Butler, said: "We had a terrific crew on board, who worked hard to convey both the everyday aspects of preparing for a flight and making the passengers comfortable - and then facing a sudden, terrifying emergency, we made a great team."

The film will drop on Lionsgate Play in India on April 14.

