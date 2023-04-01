Kalakshetra Stir: Asst Professor Booked for Sexual Harassment, Students Call Off Protest 

Chennai: A case was filed against Kalakshetra assistant professor Hari Padman by the Tamil Nadu police on Friday after students of Rukmini Devi college of Fine Arts accused him of sexual harassment. The students staged a dharna on campus and demanded action against the professor.

The accused professor has been booked under the sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As the police have registered a case against the professor, the students have temporarily suspended their protest.

Earlier on Thursday a prayer meeting was held on campus but the agitating students boycotted it to register their protest against the institution for not initiating action against the professor despite several allegations against him.

The students have been demanding the suspension of professor Hari Padman and three other faculty members. They also are pressing for a safe environment on campus so the students can express their experiences without fearing a reprisal. Following the continued protests on campus, the Kalakshetra college administration has said the college would remain closed till April 6 and also asked the students to vacate the hostel rooms.

Also Read: Male home nurse arrested for sexually abusing elderly patient in K'taka

