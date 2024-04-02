Phone Tapping Case: Explosive Revelations Emerge in Remand Report

Sensational details have emerged from the remand report of Radhakishan Rao, the prime accused in Telangana's phone tapping case. The scandal has caused a political uproar, igniting a war of words between the ruling BRS party, the opposition Congress, and the BJP.

Radhakishan Rao has made several key admissions according to the remand report. He admitted to transferring money to the BRS party during the 2018 elections, the Dubbaka and Munugodu by-polls, and the 2023 elections. Rao also confessed to moving money 8 times in vehicles of the Task Force team and tapping Praneet Rao's phone during elections on orders of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao. Furthermore, he revealed forming a special team with officers to ensure the BRS's victory, supplying BRS party funds by threatening Task Force staff, providing vehicles to the Task Force team, and transferring money to an MLC.

Inspectors who worked in the Task Force in 2023 have also made revelations. They claimed to have played a key role in seizing money and alleged that the money seized 8 times belonged to the opposition.

The remand report highlights specific instances of alleged misconduct. During the Serilingampally TDP candidate's campaign in 2018, Rs. 70 lakhs were seized from Bhavya Cement's Anand Prasad at Paradise. During the 2020 Dubbaka by-election, Rs. 1 crore was seized from Raghunandhan Rao's relatives. Additionally, in the Munugodu by-election, Rs. 3.50 crores were recovered from associates of Komati Reddy, and Rajagopal Reddy.