None Will Be Spared in Delhi Excise Policy Case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur 

Hyderabad: Raising the political temperature ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, Union minister Anurag Thakur said no one will be spared in the Delhi Excise Policy case including the BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Anurag said when the chief minister and her father K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to play a key role in the national politics, his daughter Kavitha made national headlines after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned her name in the chargesheet of Excise Policy case.

He said the probe agency has arrested several people including former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

“Kavitha ji’s name is mentioned in the Delhi Excise Policy case…. No one will be spared. Her number will also come,” Anurag Thakur said.

KCR और KTR का भ्रष्टाचार पार्टी का नाम बदल लेने से नहीं छुपेगा। तेलंगाना के लोगों का जोश दिखाता है, BRS के खिलाफ हवा है। यहां के लोग KCR के राज से तंग आ चुके हैं। लोग एक ईमानदार और विकास वाली सरकार चाहते हैं, जो केवल भाजपा दे सकती है। pic.twitter.com/edkrlwjLo8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 4, 2023

Commenting on the controversy around Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Union minister termed it as the world’s biggest ‘Engineering blunder’. He also said the team from National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has assessed the leakages at the Medigadda barrage. The investigators will probe the allegations of financial irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram project.

