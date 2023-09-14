ED summons BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy case

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned BRS MLC K. Kavitha for questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The central agency has issued a notice, asking her to appear before it in the national capital on Friday. But it was not immediately clear ifKavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will appear on or seek more time.

The questioning this time assumes significance as it comes after four accused have turned approvers in the case.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy, former Aurobindo Group Director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora have turned approvers in the case.

Kavitha was earlier questioned by the ED on March 11, 20 and 21. She was first summoned on March 9.

But the BRS MLC requested the ED to defer her questioning citing a day-long hunger strike announced on March 10 in the national capital over the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The ED had issued fresh summons asking her to appear on March 11. On that day, she was grilled for nine hours. The agency again issued summons to Kavitha to appear on March 16, but she skipped the hearing citing her pending petition in Supreme Court against the ED summons till March 24.

The same day, ED issued fresh summons to Kavitha asking her to appear before them on March 20. The ED quizzed her for over 10 hours on March 20.

The agency asked her to appear again on March 21. She was again questioned for 10 hours that day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.