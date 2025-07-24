Next 3 Days Holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Due To Heavy Rains?

Jul 24, 2025, 12:17 IST
Saturday, July 26, falls on the fourth Saturday of the July month, when many schools are usually closed. However, some schools may remain open for half-day classes or conduct activity-based sessions.

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions will remain closed on Sunday, July 27, as it is a regular weekly holiday.

With heavy rains lashing, parents, students and teachers of various schools, colleges are demanding holiday on July 25, Friday as well.

We have to wait and watch for an official confirmation.


