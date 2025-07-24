August 2025 Schools Holiday List: Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and More

As the month of July draws to a close, students and staff anxiously wait for August to start, filled with many holidays and celebrations. In 2025, August will be a lively month with almost 10-11 consecutive days of holidays, incorporating festivals, Saturdays, and Sundays. Schools will get atleast 10 - 11 holidays in the month of August this year.

Important Holidays in August 2025

August 3: Sunday (General Holiday)

August 8: Varalakshmi Vratam (Friday) - General holiday for women working in government jobs and certain schools/institutions

August 9: Raksha Bandhan and 2nd Saturday - Double holiday for certain states such as Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh

August 10: Sunday (General Holiday)

August 15: Independence Day (Friday) - National public holiday

August 16: Krishna Janmashtami (Saturday) - Government holiday in most states

August 17: Sunday (General Holiday)

August 23: 4th Saturday (Bank Holiday) - Only bank employees are applicable

August 24: Sunday (General Holiday)

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday) - Government holiday in most states

August 31: Sunday (General Holiday)

Long Weekends during August 2025

August 9-11: Raksha Bandhan, Sunday, and Ayyankali Jayanthi (in Kerala)

August 13-17: Patriots' Day (in Manipur), Independence Day, and Krishna Janmashtami

August 27-31: Ganesh Chaturthi and following weekend holidays

These holidays will be bringing students and employees alike joy and relief. Whether you're taking a vacation or just having fun with friends and family, August 2025 is looking to be a month of celebration and enjoyment.

